Officer-involved shooting in Edwards leaves suspect dead

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance between an armed male subject and a female around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

When the deputies arrived, they attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence, according to a media release.

“It was reported the male subject came outside with a gun,” the release read. “Shots were fired which resulted in the fatality of the armed male subject.”

No other injuries were reported from the incident.

Because the investigation of the situation is open and ongoing, the names of involved parties including Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responding deputies will not be released at this time.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“The deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave as per Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Policy,” the release read.

Also, in alignment with Eagle County Sheriff’s Office policy and standard protocol, the investigation of the Jan. 31 incident has been turned over to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s involvement is to ensure that the investigation is conducted in a thorough, fair and impartial manner.

To report information or for questions about this case, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation can be reached at 970-248-7500.