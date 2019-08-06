Officer-involved shooting on Colorado River bridge at Rifle sends man to hospital

Police have set up a roadblock on the Colorado River Bridge on Highway 13 heading into Rifle at the main I-70 interchange Monday evening due to police activity.

Kyle Mills/Citizen Telegram-Post Independent

Police officers were involved in a shooting incident on the Colorado River Bridge near the main Rifle Interstate 70 exit Monday evening that sent one man to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Rifle Police made a vehicle stop on the bridge between the I-70 exit and Whiteriver Avenue between 7:30 and 8 p.m., according to a press release from the Rifle Police Department.

“Two officers made contact with the subject, which unfortunately led to shots being fired,” according to the release.

A weapon not belonging to the officers was found at the scene, according to the report.

“The subject was transported by ambulance to the hospital by Colorado River Fire Rescue. No officers were injured,” police said.

The bridge remained closed overnight while the field investigation was completed. It has since reopened, as of just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Police Chief Tommy Klein, the Critical Incident Team was contacted per standard procedure and has responded, and will take over the investigation.

“Per policy, both involved officers have been placed on administrative leave and the Rifle Police Department will perform an administrative review,” the release stated.

