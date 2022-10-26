Officers volunteer to keep roads safe on holidays

Holidays bring an uptick in DUIs and Gore Range Task Force is prepared to keep roadways safe.

Spencer Herford |Special to the Daily

While some may consider upcoming holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas the perfect opportunities to let loose, others think of them as a time to avoid the roads. Dealing with an influx of travelers during the holidays is one thing, but an influx of intoxicated drivers on holidays is an even more dangerous problem.

To keep Eagle County roadways safe on upcoming holidays, the Gore Range DUI Task Force plans to be out in force this holiday season.

Sgt. Alex Iacovetto of the Eagle County Sherriff’s Office works as the scheduling manager of the Gore Range DUI Task Force. On holidays, when intoxicated people may be getting behind the wheel more frequently, Iacovetto explained that the outfit has even more officers scheduled and ready to enforce.

He said the grant-funded task force provides overtime reimbursement for officers who volunteer for road patrol, increasing visibility and getting intoxicated drivers off the road during prime DUI time.

Doing something they’re already trained extensively to do, officers who sign up for Gore Range shifts can come from any department within the county and patrol for intoxicated drivers, complete Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and enforce DUIs.

“It’s pretty good overtime and [officers] usually like doing the job,” Iacovetto said. “They like working out there and doing something that’s important to them.”

On an average day, about 30% of car crashes involved intoxicated drivers, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. However, on holidays, this percentage jumps to 40%. Also, just because one driver was drunk does not mean everyone involved in the accident was intoxicated. Much of the time, fatalities and injuries are suffered by completely sober and innocent parties.

To try to prevent as many injuries and deaths from DUI accidents as possible, the Gore Range DUI Task Force always takes a hard stance against intoxicated driving on holidays.

Though, Iacovetto said it is important for other motorists to be alert as well. With holidays bringing visitors to the valley, he explained that it is important to be a cautious, defensive driver. It’s likely that one’s holiday bucket list won’t include getting involved in an accident, after all.

“I would encourage the citizens of Eagle County to exercise good judgment and drive safely,” Iacovetto said. “Slow down, take time, and pause a little bit.”

Iacovetto explained that like drunk driving, road rage is a threat to safety that might increase during holiday travel. Regardless, Iacovetto said drivers must exercise patience and have a plan to safely get home if drinking.

“There’s public transportation, friends, family,” Iacovetto said. “There’s a lot of options that some people can use besides getting behind the wheel intoxicated.”

For more information about how Gore Range DUI Task Force works to keep Eagle County roads safe, visit Eaglecounty.us/sheriff .