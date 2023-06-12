Officials: Edwards man killed in May boating accident in Wisconsin

Edwards local Michael Steiner, 62, drowned May 22 after his canoe tipped over in 57-degree water in Northern Wisconsin, sheriff’s deputies in Vilas County, Wisconsin, have confirmed.

Deputy Zach Stern, in a report released Monday, said the call came in at about 1:42 p.m., in which the caller reported seeing “a canoe tipped over with a subject hand in the air with no life jacket on,” according to Stern’s report. “He stated that he also observed a dog swimming around. He further stated that the male had went under the water and as he approached that location, he observed the male approximately 12 feet under the water surface.”

A wet, brown, spaniel-breed dog greeted Stern at the scene as he arrived. Another dog was also likely involved, as the person who phoned in the complaint had located and picked up another spaniel out of the water.

“The initial dog that we observed at this address was the same type of dog that was recovered by the complainant in the lake,” Stern said in his report.

Black Oak Lake is a 564-acre lake with a maximum depth of 85 feet, and is known for having very clear water. Steiner was residing alone at a home on the north shore of the lake at the time of the incident, according to a neighbor who greeted Stern at Steiner’s residence. Stern said he entered the residence in an attempt to locate Steiner or his wife, as he was unsure at the time who the victim was, or if there were more people onboard the canoe when it tipped over.

At one point, Steiner appeared to have climbed on top of the flipped-over canoe, according to the report. The complainant “was traveling east on Black Oak Lake when he observed a dog swimming in the water about one-third of the way across the lake,” according to Stern’s report. “He said he then turned to the right to head south towards the dog. He then said while going for the dog he observed a canoe flipped over in the water. He stated he slowed the boat down at this point. He stated he observed the canoe to flip over again after stopping to retrieve a life jacket and rope from a compartment on his boat. He stated that the victim was on the backside of the canoe.”

The complainant attempted to make verbal contact with Steiner as he was on the backside of the canoe, but did not receive a response, according to the report.

“As he got to about 50 yards from the victim he saw the victim’s arms go up and the victim then went underwater,” according to the report. “He stated as he got to the last known location of the victim in the water he observed the victim to be motionless with arms extended up approximately 10-12 feet under the surface and sinking.”

In addition to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, the Land O Lakes Fire Department also responded. First responders, using a Vilas County patrol boat, were not able to locate Steiner immediately and called off the search during the evening of May 22. The following day, the Sheriff’s Office located Steiner’s body using an underwater drone.

“Oneida County Dive Team responded to our location and would recover Steiner,” Deputy Pete Heller wrote in a supplemental report. “Steiner was transported to land by deputies.”