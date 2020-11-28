Officials investigating source of loud explosion at Smuggler Mine near Aspen; no injuries reported
Officials are investigating the source of a loud explosion Saturday morning coming from the Smuggler Mine area, which is located at the base of Smuggler Mountain in Aspen.
The explosion occurred right around 9 a.m. and visible smoke, with reported flames, was seen rising over the area of the mine. Numerous fire and medical vehicles arrived on scene, but found no flames or damage to any of the area buildings or structures.
According to a news release, “the explosions are believed to be related to mine operations that were currently taking place within the Smuggler Mine. No damage or injuries were reported to authorities and an investigation is currently ongoing.”
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s office also tweeted that morning that the activity at the mine did not involve an aircraft, but came from within the mine. The mine is the oldest operating silver mine in the Aspen mining district and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
