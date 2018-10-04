Oktoberfest heads to Gypsum this Saturday

GYPSUM — The Gypsum community will celebrate all things Teutonic at its annual Oktoberfest event this Saturday, Oct. 6.

Bonfire Brewing in Eagle will create its special Gyptoberfest beer to mark the occasion and vendor booths will offer traditional German cuisine. Everyone is urged to break out their lederhosen and dirndls and join in the fun. The event includes live music by Fifty/50, games and bounce houses for the kids.

The event is presented by the Gypsum Chamber, the town of Gypsum, the Gypsum Recreation Center and 10th Mountain Whisky and Spirit. The fun gets under way at 1 p.m. and continues until 5 p.m. at Gypsum's Lundgren Theater Park.