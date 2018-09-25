Oktoberfest returns to the Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail this weekend

If you've been around the valley during the past month, then chances are you've been to one of the many Oktoberfest celebrations in Beaver Creek, Lionshead or Vail. All venues do a wonderful job of hosting, but when Oktoberfest is held at the Sonnenalp Hotel it seems like a perfect fit.

Maybe it is the fact that this family-owned hotel is run by fourth-generation hoteliers from Germany. Johannes Faessler and his family have welcomed guests to Vail since 1979. The Sonnenalp's roots go back to Bavaria where its sister property opened in 1919. It is still in operation today and run by Johannes Faessler's brother and his family.

On Saturday, Sept. 29 the Sonnenalp will be featuring Oktoberfest style beer and other authentic fare served up by their staff. There will be classics such as bratwurst with sauerkraut and specialty dishes like kasespatzle and apfelstrudel will also be on hand. Their pretzels will be served with dark ale mustard, Erdinger beer cheese sauce and apple butter. It's large and tasty enough to equal a meal in itself.

To wash it all down, of course you have the beer. This year the Sonnenalp has paired up with Erdinger beer from Erding in Bavaria. "Erdinger is a brewery with great history and tradition just as The Sonnenalp Hotel is a place with history and tradition," said Daniel Spingler, director of food and beverage at the Sonnenalp. "They've brewed beer since 1886. We will serve Helles, which is a pilsner, Weissbier and Oktoberfest Special," Spingler said.

In addition to the Bavarian food and drink, they'll also have The Austrian Guys playing authentic Oktoberfest music throughout the event, which runs from 2-8 p.m. "but if people are having fun, we've been known to keep it going a little longer," Spingler said.

There will be no shortage of dirndls and lederhosen as much of the staff wears the authentic clothing as uniforms. So don your outfits and experience a genuine Oktoberfest celebration this Saturday complete with "gemutlichkeit", which means the warmest of European hospitality, at the Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail Village. For more information, please visit http://www.sonnenalp.com.