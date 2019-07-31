Oktoberfest Shuffle at Beaver Creek to benefit Vail Valley Charitable Fund

Registration is now open for the annual Beaver Creek Oktoberfest Shuffle. Participate in the Family Fun 1K, 5K or 10K to enjoy a leisurely walk, beautiful hike or challenging trail run. Event proceeds benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.



Beaver Creek Resort Company has selected the Vail Valley Charitable Fund to benefit from proceeds earned at the annual Oktoberfest Shuffle on Sept. 1.

Beaver Creek’s much-loved and longest-running tradition, Oktoberfest is rooted in friendship with the resort’s sister-city Lech Zürs, Austria. Beaver Creek’s version of Oktoberfest is a friendly and intimate festival that offers traditional live music, food and family-friendly fun in the heart of Beaver Creek.

On Sunday of Oktoberfest, spend the morning enjoying the beauty of Beaver Creek’s trails with the Beaver Creek Oktoberfest Shuffle. Sign up for the 5K, 10K or 1K family race and build up your appetite for the day while supporting the Vail Valley Charitable Fund. All proceeds go to the fund, which helps those living in the Vail Valley experiencing financial hardship due to a medical crisis.

A huge thank to all of our sponsors who make this event possible, including Beaver Creek Resort Company, Epic Promise, United Way, Vail Valley Cares, Vail Daily, TV8, Vail Honeywagon, Shaw Electric, Starbucks, Whole Heart Healing, and Xerox High Country Copiers.

To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-beaver-creek-oktoberfest-shuffle-tickets-64565698743

To sign up to volunteer or for more information, email terri@vvcf.org.

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund was created in 1996 to assist individuals who live and work in the Vail Valley who are experiencing financial hardship due to a medical crisis or long-term illness. The fund distributes one-time grants up to $5,000 and also coordinates extended grant fundraisers for applicants requiring additional assistance. Since its inception, the Vail Valley Charitable Fund has distributed $8 million to over 1,500 local families. For details about how to donate or apply for a grant go to vvcf.org