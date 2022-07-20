Old Crow Medicine Show bringing an authentic dose of folk, country, rock and old-time music to the Vilar

Old Crow Medicine Show plays the Vilar Center Sunday. Photo by Kit Wood.

Kit Wood

Old Crow Medicine Show is a flame keeper of old-time music, the kind that ignites the human spirit through rich lineage and culture.

The band formed in 1998 when a self-described “monkey-wrench gang of old-time string band musicians” moved from Ithaca, New York to play the streets of Ontario, Canada with their pawnshop fiddles and washboards.

Frontman and multi-instrumentalist Ketch Secor drove his black 1982 Volvo station wagon — complete with painted flames on the sides — in a touring caravan of a rotating collective of musicians, who ended up living in the mountains of North Carolina, delving into the roots of old-time music.

Deeply immersed in Appalachian culture, they lived off the land in a cabin without plumbing or electricity, worked in tobacco fields and Christmas tree groves for $5 an hour, distilled their own corn whiskey and learned from octogenarians about plain living.

Secor grew up watching the traditional ways of life fading away, so he joined other musicians who wanted to take “a deep dive into remanent American cultures,” he said.

“If you want to sing like Loretta Lynn, you have to come from the coal mines,” he added. “I’m from the ’80s and ’90s. I grew up with MTV, Tony Hawk and malls, so how was I going to sing like Loretta Lynn, or Johnny Cash, who grew up in the cotton fields?”

His solution: Seep in a genuine, grassroots’ lifestyle.

After 2 ½ years of plain living in the Appalachian Mountains, the musicians had a chance encounter playing on a downtown curb in Boone, North Carolina and were invited to Merlefest, where they grabbed the attention of Nashville players. Just as the new century dawned, Old Crow moved to the big city — and continued busking.

Though they still played on street corners, “we were playing a different game,” Secor said. “I’m grateful we made the choice to authenticate Old Medicine Crow. We went and got it right (living in Appalachia) before we slayed the dragon, so to speak.”

Their banjo and fiddle-playing stood out in Music City, because they didn’t crank out sounds like other bluegrass or old-timey bands, and they approached rock differently, too.

Secor humbly chalks their success up to “buzzing around like that fly you just can’t get out of the house,” but he admits they “had something holy to deliver — an important song that needed to be on everyone’s lips.”

That sacred message came through the hit, “Wagon Wheel,” which Bob Dylan originally wrote the chorus to in 1973 and Secor added verses to over a quarter century later. Old Crow’s version went platinum in 2013 and has now earned double-platinum certification. And, thanks to their friend Darius Rucker, it has become one of the top five best-selling country songs of all time. The story, which resonates with a nomadic and artistic sensibility, follows a hitchhiker traveling along the southeast coast.

Since the release of “Wagon Wheel,” the band has graced the Ryman Auditorium, won two Grammy awards and been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

Now, they’re touring in support of their seventh studio album, “Paint This Town,” which they’ve also taken a bit of an old-timey approach to recording — both in songwriting and laying down the tracks.

Just before the world shut down in 2020, the band bought an empty warehouse in East Nashville. It came just in time to provide a creative outlet to address all the challenges the pandemic posed. It became home to the infamous Harland Hootenanny, a variety show they live streamed for 30 weeks straight to remind people what a “rollicking old-time, all American barn dance overflowing with heart humor and the glitterati of roots music” is all about.

“The Heartland Hootenanny kept us joyous in what could’ve been a very bleak time,” Secor said.

So, it only made sense for Old Crow to record “Paint This Town” there.

Old Crow Medicine Show is touring in support of its new album, ‘Paint This Town.’

Kit Wood/Courtesy photo

“Over the years, we’ve spent a lot of time and money in professional studios, but this was the first time we’d worked in our own place since back in the late ’90s, when we’d hang a microphone from the rafters and record a cassette on our TASCAM4-track,” Secor said. “Doing it ourselves was a lot more fun with a lot less stress or pressure, and because of that we were way less precious about it.”

But “less precious” doesn’t translate to careless or less heartfelt. The album runs the emotional gamut, from deeply personal stories about divorce and the toll of spending too much time on the road to larger societal issues, like strip mining and race and hate issues.

Though the lyrics may be heavy at times, the tunes ultimately point to the artists’ vision of building a more harmonious future. For instance, “DeFord Rides Again” pays tribute to legendary harmonica player DeFord Bailey, the first black star of the Grand Ole Opry (who was eventually banned from the show).

“If we really want to push music forward, we need to let all kinds of people have a voice,” said upright bassist Morgan Jahnig.

The album ranges from gospel to Southern highlands balladry, blending the joyous and the profound.

“At the end of the day, we’re still just trying to stop you on the street and get you to put a dollar in the guitar case,” Jahnig said. “Then once we’ve got your attention, we’re gonna tell you about things like the opioid epidemic and the Confederate flag and what’s happening with the environment, but we’re gonna do it with a song and dance. We feel a great obligation to talk about the more difficult things happening out there in the world, but we also feel obligated to make sure everyone’s having a great time while we do it.”

And that’s exactly what they plan to do on Sunday night at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “It’s celebratory music; even if it’s something intense, we’re gonna do it with a dance beat,” Secor said. “It will be a high-energy, grooving show to make you smile till your teeth clickity-clack and you realize your knees are made of rubber on the dance floor.”