Old Crow Medicine Show celebrates 25 years, plays Vail Sunday

Old Crow Medicine Show returns to the Vail Valley this Sunday.

Joshua Black Wilkins/Courtesy photo

After 25 years of being one of the most influential forces in American roots music, Old Crow Medicine Show releases its eighth studio LP, “Jubilee” Aug. 25 on ATO Records. The legendary musicians play at Ford Amphitheater Sunday.

“Jubilee” acts as a companion piece to the last release, “Paint This Town,” but what makes this one stand out — aside from the Nashville-based outfit’s silver anniversary — is the fact that the band recorded it after a full year of touring. They had recorded “Paint This Town” with three new band members, Jerry Pentecost, Mike Harris and Mason Via, before playing any live shows, due to the pandemic.

“I can hear how connected we are in the band,” Via said about the latest release and what a difference touring made. “I co-wrote seven songs, and other guys wrote songs too, so it felt like a group, collaborative effort. It felt like a throwback to my vision of (the band).”

Via is as old as the band itself. He grew up a big fan of O.C.M.S., listening to hits like “Wagon Wheel,” “Down Home Girl” and “Take ’em Away.” Frontman and multi-instrumentalist Ketch Secor reached out to Via after watching him make the top 40 on “American Idol.” Two weeks later, Via had to pull his car over because he nearly started crying when he heard his audition landed him the gig.

“Now, we’re electric, with keyboard, electric guitar and drums, but it still has that hold on the acoustic line between Americana and old-time music,” Via said.

With “Jubilee,” the two-time Grammy Award-winning band is doubling down on their commitment to roots music. The album features appearances from legendary soul singer Mavis Staples and singer and songwriter Sierra Ferrell, in addition to guest vocals from the band’s co-founder Willie Watson and bluegrass virtuoso Molly Tuttle. The debut bittersweet single “Miles Away” marks the first time Watson has recorded with O.C.M.S. in over a decade.

Old Crow Medicine Show takes the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater stage July 16. Kit Wood/Courtesy photo

The majority of the new album highlights the “unruly exuberance” the band channels into its live shows. It ranges from jug-band tunes to Irish folk songs and gospel jams.

“In a lot of people’s minds, folk music seems to be relegated to a place of supposed purity, but we’ve always wanted our folk music to be the soundtrack to real living rather than something stuck behind the glass in a museum,” Secor said. “We’d much prefer to smash that glass and take those instruments back to the street corners, maybe break some strings and bleed on them a bit. To us, music works best when you sing it loud and hard and lusty until your throat gets sore — it’s meant to hurt when it comes out right.”

Their last show at the Vilar Center grabbed audiences with a little “Rocky Mountain High,” along with the rest of its high-energy, grooving tunes that “make you smile till your teeth clickity-clack and you realize your knees are made of rubber on the dance floor,” as Secor describes the shows.

Currently, the seven-piece band includes PJ George on accordion — something “we’re all very nerdily excited about,” Via said — as well as on banjo. He also allows for twin fiddlin’ sessions on stage.

“The band feels super tight right now,” Via said, adding that the musicians don’t always do extended tours, since most have families. “We’ll be out for three weeks (straight) on runs, so we’re all practiced up, and we get tighter and tighter with each one. You build up the momentum of all the good stuff, so we’re primed and ready to blow people’s minds. Bring your dancing shoes because there’s going to be a dance competition. It’s gonna be a big old time.”