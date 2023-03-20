Old Crow Medicine Show coming to Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on July 16

Tickets for the Old Crow Medicine Show on July 16 at The Amp start at $49.50 for reserved pavilion seating and $36.50 for general admission lawn seats.

Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

There’s an intoxicating yet comforting feeling that comes when Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel” comes on the radio, in a bar or sporting event or really anywhere the viral song is played in the country. We all know the words, and the nostalgia that comes with it. The song, co-written by Bob Dylan and Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show, was first released in 2004, with endless covers to come, including from Darius Rucker.

Old Crow Medicine Show will unhitch its wagon in Vail on Sunday, July 16, for a performance at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Tickets start at $49.50 for reserved pavilion seating and $36.50 for general admission lawn seats.

Old Crow Medicine Show began in September of 1998 and now consists of Secor (fiddle, harmonica, guitar, banjo, vocals); Morgan Jahnig (upright bass); Cory Younts (mandolin, keyboards, drums, vocals); Jerry Pentecost (drums, mandolin); Mike Harris (slide guitar, guitar, mandolin, banjo, dobro, vocals); and Mason Via (guitar, gitjo, vocals).

Since its inception — a cross-country busking tour as teenagers — Old Crow Medicine Show has gone on to win two Grammy Awards, a CMT Music Award and the Trailblazer Award at the Americana Honors & Awards Show, in addition to numerous nominations.

The band has performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, opened for the Dave Matthews Band and headlined the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, among other notable career accomplishments.

More than “Wagon Wheel,” Old Crow Medicine Show has released nine albums over the years, as well as four live albums.

Be prepared to rock like a wagon wheel when Old Crow Medicine Show performs at The Amp in Vail on July 16. Visit GRFAVail.com/Old-Crow-Medicine-Show for tickets and more information.