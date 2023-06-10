Olympian Erin Huck wins Oakley XC Mountain Bike at GoPro Mountain Games 15-months after giving birth to first son

Erin Huck cruised to a three-minute win at the Oakley XC Mountain Bike event on Saturday at the GoPro Mountain Games.

Logan Robertson/Courtesy photo

Erin Huck knows a thing or two about coming back from stuff to compete at a high level.

She won one of her three U.S. short-track mountain bike national titles two months after breaking her hand pre-riding the Albstadt world cup in Germany. In September of 2019, she came back from a badly broken ankle to place 12th at the World Cup finals en route to her first Olympic Games as a 39-year-old in Tokyo.

Last summer, she placed sixth at the Leadville 100 — five months postpartum.

“So that’s my like, ‘OK, if I can do Leadville five months after having a baby, I can do Vail on no sleep,'” the six-time U.S. national champion (she’s won two XC titles and won the marathon crown last fall) said after cruising to a 3 minute, 14 second win at Saturday’s Oakley XC Mountain Bike event. Her first son, now 15 months old, has changed everything for Huck and her husband, who was also in the event.

“Right now we’re going through a little sleep regression, so I apologize to the people next door because there’s been a lot of crying,” she laughed.

“We were a little scrambled at the start. Didn’t really get a warmup, feeling a little hazy after not getting much sleep, and so I was just going to go with the flow and let others lead the pace.” Huck used the wide spacing of the race’s opening climb to find her groove. She was in the lead before the first mile.

“I felt actually pretty good,” she continued. “The thing is, I just really love these trails and I love the Liondown climb, so I would just get psyched up for that.”

She drew energy from the positive vibes sent her way courtesy of the earlier-starting men she passed during the third and final lap of the 16.5-mile race.

“They’re whooping and hollering,” she smiled. “It was just so much fun that you forget that you’re maybe hurting.”

Huck crossed the line in a time of 1 hour, 46 minutes, 11.1 seconds. Ellen Campbell (1:49.25), who was seventh in her Leadville debut last year and will take a break from the Life Time Grand Prix calendar to line her wheel up at Big Horn Gravel in Gypsum on June 25, was the runner-up, and Colorado Springs’ Deanna Mayles (1:51:11.8) rounded out the podium. Edwards’ Tam Donelson (2:07:23.7) and Avon’s Jessica Roth (2:27:43.7) were the top local finishers in the all-Colorado pro/open women’s field, taking 10th and 14th, respectively.

“She’s still getting after it,” longtime cycling announcer Larry Grossman said at the awards stand. In his final Mountain Games gig, Grossman almost brought Huck to tears as he briefly mentioned all of the races she’s won with him on the mic. Nothing — not even kids, apparently — can slow her down. That isn’t to say it’s been a cakewalk, though.

“I’m not a hero. I’m really pretty honest on my Instagram and try to share the reality because it is really, really hard to be a parent and race,” she admitted. “It’s discouraging, I think, when people make it look too easy. I don’t want to be that person. It’s not easy, but it’s always worth it.”

With her son bringing home a bug from daycare, the family has been sick most of the month. That, and being a mom generally, has altered her training. It was just 20 hours — a figure many elite cyclists easily attain weekly — the last month.

“I had one week, like two weeks ago, where I got three hours in,” she admitted. She does a lot of training indoors or pulling a Thule Chariot.

“I’m excited when I can make training happen and any opportunity I get, I try to capitalize,” she stated. “So, I go as hard as I can as often as I can.”

There’s a lifetime of hard-earned fitness in the physiological bank for her to fall back on, of course, but Huck thinks there’s another reason for her continued success at 41.

“There’s a reason ‘tough as a mother’ is a saying. Sometimes it’s just mind over matter,” the Boulder-based CU alumna stated. As for what’s next? She’s thinking of targeting the Leadville 100 again and also trying out the marathon World Cup event at Snowshoe Mountain, West Virginia, one of her favorite trail systems.

“I’m going to hopefully use my old-lady endurance,” she stated.

Up first, though, is Sunday’s Isopure Road Bike Time Trial. Her husband is heading out with the little one in the Chariot.

“My legs are tired,” Huck sighed. “We’ll see who is faster I guess.”