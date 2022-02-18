Olympic Alpine mixed team event not going ahead as scheduled

A race official looks at a wind blown gate flag after high winds caused a delay in the start of the mixed team parallel skiing event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo

The last Alpine skiing race of the Beijing Olympics is being delayed because of strong wind.

The start of the team event has been pushed back an hour to 11 a.m. local time on Saturday — which is when it originally was scheduled to begin before a forecast of windy conditions prompted organizers to try to get going at 10 a.m.

Gusts of about 25 mph (40 kph) are kicking up snow near the bottom of the race course known as “Ice River” at the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing zone.

The temperature is zero degrees Fahrenheit (minus 18 Celsius) and feels like minus 8 Fahrenheit (minus 22 Celsius).

Local skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and River Radamus are on the roster for the United States, which faces Slovakia in the opening round. Other first-round matchups are Switzerland vs. China, Italy vs. Russia, Norway vs. Poland, France vs. Czech Republic, Germany vs. Sweden, and Slovenia vs. Canada.

Top-ranked Austria received a first-round bye because there are only 15 nations in the 16-spot bracket.