Olympic Exploratory Committee to meet with Eagle County commissioners Feb. 27

EAGLE — Reeves Brown, community engagement consultant to the Olympic Exploratory Committee, will meet with the Eagle County commissioners Tuesday, Feb. 27, to discuss the potential of Colorado hosting a future winter Olympic games.

The discussion is the fifth item on the commissioners' agenda for a meeting begins at 10 a.m. The entire agenda can be viewed at http://www.eaglecounty.us/commissioners.

Brown will share information and respond to questions from both elected officials and the public. All interested community members are encouraged to attend.

The meeting will be aired live on ECGTV, channel 18 on both cable providers in the Eagle Valley, and streamed live at http://www.ecgtv.com. Those unable to attend can provide feedback to the exploratory committee until March 3 via an online survey at http://www.sharingthegold.org.