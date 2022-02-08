Olympic minute: Senna speaks and Shiffrin sends Nina O’Brien warm wishes

Avon’s Chris Corning competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday.

AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Chris Corning gave love to his Instagram followers after finishing sixth in the slopestyle competition. “Slopestyle at the Olympics was crazy! Coming home with a 6th place. Thanks to all you who have supported me for so long all the way up to new ones that will tomorrow!” he wrote on Monday. Silverthorne’s Red Gerard, the defending gold medalist, placed fourth as the Americans were kept off the podium.

Kai Owens is taking advantage of all of Beijing’s amenities, using an off-day from competition to get an Olympic haircut with teammate Hannah Soar.

U.S. mogul star Kai Owens got a haircut with teammate Hannah Soar Tuesday night in Beijing.

Kai Owens/Instagram

Owens also posted about her 10th place finish in Sunday morning’s competition. “Honored to have gotten to compete in the Olympics and represent ! It took pretty much everything I had to push out of the gate last night, and wow am I grateful I got too!” she wrote. “Thank you so so much to my amazing team for supporting me, the incredible medical support crew that literally taped me together last night, to my coaches for giving me confidence and believing in me, and lastly to my family and supporters back home! Love you all”

Mikaela Shiffrin has the weight of the world on her shoulders as she competes in every women’s Alpine ski event at the Beijing Games. After skiing out of the giant slalom Sunday, an event she won gold in at the 2018 Olympics, it would have been understandable if the superstar would have eschewed speaking about the event. Instead, the Edwards resident showed class and compassion, writing of her concern for teammate Nina O’Brien in a Monday Instagram post.

“Today was one of the most turbulent days I have ever experienced,” she wrote.

“So so so happy for @sarahector – we’ve all seen her fight for her comeback for years, and to watch her pull everything together this season and manage to keep that momentum going to take gold today was something special. She deserves it so much,” she said in congratulating the gold medal winner from Sweden.

“But we’re so heartbroken for @nina_obrien… she showed so much heart and fire in her skiing today, and it all got shredded to pieces on the final turn. This sport… this sport is so damn hard. It’s brutal, and it hurts- far more often than it ever feels good,” she continued.

“@paulamoltzan kept saying in the finish- “it’s not fair. That can’t have just happened. It’s not fair.” And she’s right. It’s just sooo not even close to fair. The warrior that she is, she will get back stronger and speedier than ever, with the same upbeat and kind attitude that is trademark Nina. But tonight we’re all just sad and crossing our fingers for the best news possible.“

Mikaela Shiffrin showed concern for teammate and former Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athlete Nina O’Brien, rather then dwelling on her own disappointment after skiing out of Sunday’s giant slalom.

Mikaela Shiffrin/Instagram

Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s silver medal was the story of Tuesday morning’s super-G. Shiffrin had multiple reasons to smile: boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde snagged bronze after a disappointing fifth place finish in the downhill.

Mikaela Shiffrin gives her boyfriend, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, some love after he won the bronze medal in Tuesday morning’s super-G.

Mikaela Shiffrin/Instagram

River Radamus finished in 15th in Tuesday’s super-G. He dedicated his Instagram story to his teammates. “Being a part of this team is the greatest honor and blessing of my life,” he posted. “I was stoked on a good SG run for me today, but mostly I’m just proud of Ryan having seen all the work he’s put in to get here.”

The U.S. men’s Alpine team admire Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s silver medal.

River Radamus/Instagram

Vail snowboardcross athlete Senna Leith, who just missed making the 2022 Olympic team, waited a few weeks before expressing his disappointment. He went to Instagram to clear the air for his fans, giving credit to his teammates and wishing them luck in Beijing.

Vail’s Senna Leith posted his emotions over just missing nomination to the 2022 Beijing Olympic team.

Senna Leith/Instagram