OlymPics: Readers send us photos from the Winter Olympics in South Korea

There's an upside to most things, if you're in the right mindset to look for it. Take the weather-related delays in some of the alpine skiing events.

Rob and Gaye Steinke were in Peyongchang, South Korea, for the 2018 Winter Olympics and found themselves with some time on their hands when events were delayed. So, they went on an exploration and had all sorts of wonderful adventures.

It's amazing what you can see, if you take the time to look.