On-campus physical therapy for VSON patients provides a streamlines continuum of care

Anyone who’s previously needed physical therapy knows that great treatment always involves a personal touch and a level of direct continuity of care.

That said, many of us have also been frustrated as a subsequent PT visit requires a re-evaluation or a whole new strategy, as different therapists try to take their own approach to an existing diagnosis – often cutting into the time allotted for each visit’s therapeutic care.

At Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery’s Edwards location, a recently opened on-site physical therapy facility is designed to offer patients seamless orthopaedic and sports rehabilitation, helping them return to the activities they love most. VSON Physical Therapy employs a dedicated Doctor of Physical Therapy full-time, providing exercises and a wide range of orthopaedic and sports medicine services at a single location.

VSON Edwards location has a new physical therapy facility designed to offer patients seamless orthopaedic and

sports rehabilitation, helping them return to the activities they love most. (Photos from VSON)

Sean Juarez, a Colorado native and a four-year PT in the Vail Valley, says his patients can be assured of treatments that result from careful consultations with VSON’s team of doctors, just steps away.

“While we provide services that are similar to a lot of other PT practices, it’s my direct communication with our doctors that makes things different,” Juarez says. “That means I have a unique ability to reach out to the patient’s doctor and really understand what they want to be accomplished.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Juarez says he’s often able to walk down the hallway and talk to VSON’s physicians, sometimes even as his patients are receiving consultations, to get a clear idea of the treatments patients need to achieve their outcome goals when he begins his PT work.

“There are no assistants, no techs, just me offering everything from dry needling to home exercise programs,” Juarez says. “. Patients say it’s nice to have that one-on-one relationship and not be passed around from therapist to therapist. Ultimately, my patients get better faster since there’s no loss in the continuity of care.”

Juarez grew up in Lakewood and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Exercise Science, with a concentration on Sports Medicine, at Colorado State University, and later completed a Doctorate of Physical Therapy at the University of Colorado in Denver. His clinical rotations included work at Delta Community Memorial Hospital on the Western Slope and at Vail Sports Medicine, working alongside former owner David Honda and longtime PT Merlon Pusey.

Juarez has spent the seven subsequent years specializing in outpatient orthopaedic treatment, working initially in Arizona and in Castle Pines and then relocating to the Vail Valley in 2018. He spent four years at Eagle’s Axis Sports Medicine before joining VSON.

“I enjoy treating a variety of different ailments, but I have a passion for treating sacroiliac and low back pain after suffering from low back pain myself,” he says. “I feel the best results are obtained from a heavy manual approach followed by specific exercises in order to reinforce those newly manually-adjusted adaptations.”

“All the patients I see receive a

customized treatment plan I develop in

partnership with their physicians, which

takes their lifestyle, fitness goals, and

injury into consideration.” – Sean Juarez

Juarez says he is a huge golfing enthusiast, part of the reason he enjoys working in the Vail Valley, and he’s also received special continuing education to help provide specific therapy for golfers. He holds a Titleist Performance Institute Level 2 Professional (TPI Medical 2) certification and says he’s able to work with patients to make golf a pain-free experience.

Juarez has also had ongoing education, including the Mulligan Concept of the Lower Quarter and Evaluation and Manual Therapy for Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction.

At VSON’s new, state-of-the-art physical therapy facility, Juarez says patients will appreciate entirely new exercise and therapy equipment, plus that one-of-a-kind link between physician and PT specialist.

“Being in just one facility makes it easier for me to monitor my patient’s progress and adjust treatment as required,” Juarez adds. “I like the quality of care that brings. All the patients I see receive a customized treatment plan I develop in partnership with their physicians, which takes their lifestyle, fitness goals, and injury into consideration

VSON Physical Therapy is open five days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is dedicated to getting patients back to the activities they love. To schedule a consultation, contact the VSON PT department at (970) 447-4457.