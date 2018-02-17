VIDEO: 19 inches of new snow in the last week at Vail

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute

VIDEO: Snowboarding Vail Mountain on Tuesday, Feb. 13, Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte heads into the trees near Chair 10 to find the soft snow while delivering a conditions report on his Logger from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Snowboards. LaConte also details Breckenridge halfpipe snowboarder Arielle Gold’s unlikely path to the podium at the 2018 Olympic Games.