VIDEO: 19 inches of new snow in the last week at Vail
February 17, 2018
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
VIDEO: Snowboarding Vail Mountain on Tuesday, Feb. 13, Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte heads into the trees near Chair 10 to find the soft snow while delivering a conditions report on his Logger from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Snowboards. LaConte also details Breckenridge halfpipe snowboarder Arielle Gold’s unlikely path to the podium at the 2018 Olympic Games.
Trending In: On The Hill
Trending Sitewide
- Vail Mountain security staffers want to return ashes found under Chair 26
- Eagle County Sheriff: When it comes to teen suicide, the sound of silence is deadly (column)
- Funeral is in Gypsum on Thursday, Feb. 15, for Olivia, ‘Liv’ Ortega, of Eagle
- Edwards murder suspects want separate trials, prosecutors want them tried together
- Avon Town Council denies 210-room hotel and condo project on eastern edge of town