VIDEO: 24 inches of snow in 48 hours on Vail Mountain, On the Hill with John LaConte

On The Hill | February 8, 2020

John LaConte

Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/1-_wzwPyrCM

WATCH: John LaConte with the Vail Daily reports on the extreme weather conditions Vail is seeing on Feb. 7, 2020.

LaConte is riding a Weston Japow snowboard, use PromoCode: onthehill for a free pair of leather gloves with the purchase of a snowboard from locally based snowboard and splitboard provider Weston Backcountry.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute

On The Hill
