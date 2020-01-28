VIDEO: 55 inches and counting at Vail in Jan, On the Hill with John LaConte | VailDaily.com

On The Hill | January 28, 2020

John LaConte

Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/tup_xfYae54

WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte snowboards Vail Mountain during a snow event on Jan. 27, 2020. Vail has received 55 inches of snow so far in January.

