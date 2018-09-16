VIDEO: 8-year-old girl from Edwards cleans tires out of Eagle River
September 16, 2018
VIDEO: Environmental consciousness often starts at an early age, as is the case with Stone Creek Charter School student Suri Raol, who undertook an effort recently to remove dozens of decades-old tires from the Eagle River.
