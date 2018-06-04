 VIDEO: A-Basin Closing Day 2018 | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: A-Basin Closing Day 2018

VIDEO: Arapahoe Basin ski area closed for the 2017-18 season on Sunday, June 2, and Vail locals John LaConte and Taylor Seaton were there for the action; read this story about Fridge Street to better understand their references.

