VIDEO: A few inches of fresh in Vail
December 13, 2018
VIDEO: On the morning of Thursday, Dec. 13, Vail Daily reporter John LaConte enjoys sunny skies and a few inches of fresh powder on Vail Mountain. LaConte is riding a Buckshot from Hovlandsnowskates.com.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
