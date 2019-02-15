VIDEO: Beautiful conditions heading into Presidents Weekend
February 15, 2019
VIDEO: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte enjoys a cruise across the Eagle’s Nest Ridge on a beautiful day in Vail Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. LaConte is riding a Backwoods from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Backcountry.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
Trending In: On The Hill
Trending Sitewide
- I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon after fatality in traffic incident
- Police investigating car vs. pedestrian fatality on I-70 in Glenwood
- Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin four-peats in worlds slalom
- Avalanche advisory issued for Vail, Summit County through President’s Day weekend
- Father of snowboarder who died at Snowmass: ‘He was just one of those good guys’