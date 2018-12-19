VIDEO: Big storm hits Vail Mountain
December 19, 2018
VIDEO: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte heads to the top of Vail Mountain where snow and wind have him seeking refuge in the trees. LaConte is riding a Japow from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Backcountry.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
