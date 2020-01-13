VIDEO: Blizzard hits Vail, On the Hill with John LaConte for Jan. 13, 2020

Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/KggOkx-hhH4

WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte visits Whiskey Jack near the top of Vail Mountain where blizzard conditions have closed the back bowls.

LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods splitboard, use PromoCode: onthehill for a free pair of leather gloves with the purchase of a snowboard from locally based snowboard and splitboard provider Weston Backcountry.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute