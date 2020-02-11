VIDEO: Blue Sky Basin reopens, On the Hill with John LaConte | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Blue Sky Basin reopens, On the Hill with John LaConte

On The Hill | February 11, 2020

John LaConte

Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/CMyv-xPBlcM

Vail Daily reporter John LaConte visits Blue Sky Basin after the ski area was closed for a few days due to heavy snow.

