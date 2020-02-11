VIDEO: Blue Sky Basin reopens, On the Hill with John LaConte
Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/CMyv-xPBlcM
Vail Daily reporter John LaConte visits Blue Sky Basin after the ski area was closed for a few days due to heavy snow.
LaConte is riding a Weston Japow snowboard, use PromoCode: onthehill for a free pair of leather gloves with the purchase of a snowboard from locally based snowboard and splitboard provider Weston Backcountry.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
VIDEO: Beaver Creek rounds out snowy weekend with 9-inch powder morning Sunday
Enjoy a powder run down Grouse Mountain at Beaver Creek with the Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart from Sunday morning, a 9-inch powder morning.