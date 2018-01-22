VIDEO: Bluebird powder day at Vail

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute

VIDEO: Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte enjoys a bluebird powder day while delivering his daily video conditions report from the run called Dragon’s Teeth on Vail Mountain, which recorded 8 inches of new snow between 5 a.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday.

In today’s video John LaConte is riding a Logger from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Snowboards.