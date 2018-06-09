 VIDEO: BMX, OneWheels and GoPros in Eagle, Colorado | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: BMX, OneWheels and GoPros in Eagle, Colorado

VIDEO: The GoPro Mountain Games visited the BMX track in Eagle, Colorado, and Vail locals John LaConte and Taylor Seaton were there for the action, using OneWheels to get the best shots of the riders.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute