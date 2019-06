WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte trains with Sammy Katz in Vail’s Sandstone neighborhood. Katz runs up steep hills to build up his endurance as he enters the professional boxing circuit in Colorado. With a 7-0 record as an amateur, Katz had his first professional fight on March 22. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/lfSW7iBLvqY

