VIDEO: Chase Blackwell at the Frisco Skatepark

On The Hill | June 24, 2019

John LaConte
jlaconte@vaildaily.com

WATCH: Chase Blackwell, a member of US Snowboarding’s Pro Halfpipe team, rides the new Frisco skatepark and says a few words about its unique design from Evergreen Skateparks.

