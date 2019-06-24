VIDEO: Chase Blackwell at the Frisco Skatepark
WATCH: Chase Blackwell, a member of US Snowboarding’s Pro Halfpipe team, rides the new Frisco skatepark and says a few words about its unique design from Evergreen Skateparks.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
On The Hill
VIDEO: Chase Blackwell at the Frisco Skatepark
Watch Chase Blackwell, a member of US Snowboarding’s Pro Halfpipe team, ride the new Frisco skatepark and say a few words about …