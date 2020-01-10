VIDEO: Cold powder on Vail Mountain, On the Hill with John LaConte | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Cold powder on Vail Mountain, On the Hill with John LaConte

On The Hill | January 10, 2020

John LaConte

Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/OaUq4GTZUzA

WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte takes viewers from Sun Up Bowl to the Highline run on a snowy, sunny Friday on Vail Mountain.

LaConte is riding a Weston Range splitboard use PromoCode: onthehill for a free pair of leather gloves with the purchase of a snowboard from locally based snowboard and splitboard provider Weston Backcountry.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute

On The Hill
See more