VIDEO: Cold powder on Vail Mountain, On the Hill with John LaConte
Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/OaUq4GTZUzA
WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte takes viewers from Sun Up Bowl to the Highline run on a snowy, sunny Friday on Vail Mountain.
LaConte is riding a Weston Range splitboard use PromoCode: onthehill for a free pair of leather gloves with the purchase of a snowboard from locally based snowboard and splitboard provider Weston Backcountry.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
On The Hill
Vail Daily reporter John LaConte rides through Game Creek Bowl on Vail Mountain on Jan. 6, 2020.