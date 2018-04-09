 VIDEO: Deep snow on Vail Mountain | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Deep snow on Vail Mountain

VIDEO: Vail Daily On the Hill reporter John LaConte is surprised to find large amounts of snow atop Vail Mountain to close out the day on Sunday, April 8. LaConte is riding a Logger from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Snowboards.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute