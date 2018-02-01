VIDEO: Discussing conditions, sunscreen powder and X Games at Vail
February 1, 2018
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
VIDEO: Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte is joined by Avon local Taylor Seaton for a discussion of his recent X Games performance, the powder sunscreen he is now using and the current conditions in Vail and in Colorado.
In today’s video John LaConte is riding a Logger from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Snowboards.
Trending In: On The Hill
Trending Sitewide
- Accused murderers ‘likely’ called an Uber in Pilgrim Downs killing, Sheriff confirms
- Colorado skier accidentally set off avalanche that killed him, report says
- February’s Vail Valley snowfall will tell us a lot about tourism and water
- Pilgrim Downs victim ID’d as Catherine Kelley — Christian, adventurer, friend
- Watch Vail local, Mikaela Shiffrin’s Super Bowl commercial