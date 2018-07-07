VIDEO: Eagle County’s rare cutthroat trout and the efforts to protect it
July 7, 2018
VIDEO: Hoping to catch a glimpse of a rare cutthroat trout, Vail Daily reporter John LaConte visits Abrams Creek in Gypsum with Buckhorn Valley water manager Kenny Slaughter. The creek’s green-lineage trout is one of only a few indigenous populations left in the Upper Colorado River Basin.
