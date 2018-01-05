VIDEO: Favorable light conditions on Vail Mountain
January 5, 2018
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
VIDEO: On Friday, Jan. 5, Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte enjoys the evening light on Vail Mountain while riding a Buckshot snowskate from HovlandSnowskates.com
