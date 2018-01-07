VIDEO: Fresh snow and a little sun on Vail Mountain
January 7, 2018
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
VIDEO: Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte reports from The Skipper on Vail Mountain on Sunday, January 7, 2018, the first powder day of 2018 in the state of Colorado.
In today’s video John LaConte is riding a Logger from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Snowboards.
