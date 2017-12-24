VIDEO: Fresh snow on Vail Mountain for Christmas Eve Day
December 24, 2017
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
VIDEO: With a 7 inches of fresh snow reported in the last 24 hours as of 5 a.m. at Vail, On the Hill correspondent John LaConte reports from the top of Chair 4 on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, while riding a Buckshot snowskate from HovlandSnowskates.com
Trending In: On The Hill
Trending Sitewide
- Winter storms could bring 4 to 10 inches of snow to Vail, Beaver Creek through Christmas Day
- Riva Bahn Express opens at Vail, Strawberry Park lift at Beaver Creek on Saturday, Dec. 23
- Beaver Creek seeking Forest Service approval for ‘family-friendly’ ski zone at McCoy Park
- Letter: Time to change the name of Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek
- How dare Vonn inject politics into the Olympics