VIDEO: Game Creek Bowl opens for 2017-18 season at Vail
December 25, 2017
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
VIDEO: Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte reports from Game Creek Bowl on Vail Mountain on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, the bowl’s first day of opening for the 2017-18 season.
In today’s video John LaConte is riding a Logger from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Snowboards.
