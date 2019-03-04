VIDEO: Giant storm hits Vail, more than 2 feet of fresh snow
March 4, 2019
VIDEO: After a 26-inch storm hit Vail Mountain, local news reporter John LaConte rides through Blue Sky Basin, delivering a conditions report while riding a Backwoods from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Backcountry.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
Trending In: On The Hill
Trending Sitewide
- WATCH: Avalanche rips through Ten Mile Canyon near Interstate 70
- Two Denver-area Mexican restaurants tied to drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s money-laundering enterprise, federal suit says
- Mastro lands first ever double crippler in women’s competition, upsets Kim at Burton US Open
- MS-13 gang member arrested in Eagle County finally deported
- Injured Vail firefighter in stable condition after I-70 accident in Eagle-Vail