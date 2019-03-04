 VIDEO: Giant storm hits Vail, more than 2 feet of fresh snow | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Giant storm hits Vail, more than 2 feet of fresh snow

VIDEO: After a 26-inch storm hit Vail Mountain, local news reporter John LaConte rides through Blue Sky Basin, delivering a conditions report while riding a Backwoods from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Backcountry.

