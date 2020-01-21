VIDEO: High altitude storm near Vail, On the Hill with John LaConte
Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/ZAGxxqgwNOw
WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte heads to the top of Vail Mountain to update viewers on a storm which is only affecting high-altitude areas near Vail.
