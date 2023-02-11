 VIDEO: How to charcuteski in Vail  | VailDaily.com
VIDEO: How to charcuteski in Vail 

On The Hill On-the-hill |

Sean Naylor
  

Looking for Valentine’s Day ideas, or maybe trying to impress coworkers at the next company ski day? Join ON THE HILL host Sean Naylor for some tips as he turns his snowboard into a massive charcuterie platter.

