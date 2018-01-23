VIDEO: More fresh snow on Vail Mountain for Tuesday, Jan. 23
January 23, 2018
VIDEO: Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte reports from the Sourdough run on Vail Mountain, which received a refresh of snow on Tuesday, Jan. 23, after receiving 12 inches of snow on Sunday and Monday.
In today’s video John LaConte is riding a Logger from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Snowboards.
