VIDEO: More fresh snow on Vail Mountain for Tuesday, Jan. 23

VIDEO: Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte reports from the Sourdough run on Vail Mountain, which received a refresh of snow on Tuesday, Jan. 23, after receiving 12 inches of snow on Sunday and Monday.

In today’s video John LaConte is riding a Logger from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Snowboards.