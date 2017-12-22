VIDEO: New snow and a new lift at Beaver Creek
December 22, 2017
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
VIDEO: With a few inches of fresh snow reported overnight, Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte reports from Beaver Creek Mountain on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, as the new Red Buffalo Mountain Express lift is making its debut.
In today’s episode of On the Hill, John LaConte is riding a Buckshot snowskate from HovlandSnowskates.com
