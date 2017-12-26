VIDEO: Northwoods Bowl, new Chair 11 opens on Vail Mountain
December 26, 2017
VIDEO: Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte reports from Game Creek Bowl on Vail Mountain on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, the bowl’s first day of opening for the 2017-18 season.
In today’s video John LaConte is riding a Logger from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Snowboards.
