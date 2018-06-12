VIDEO: Onewheel Race for the Rail coverage by Taylor Seaton
June 12, 2018
VIDEO: Professional skier and Steadman Clinic patient Taylor Seaton fills in as guest host on the Vail Daily’s On the Hill, taking viewers for a ride at the GoPro Mountain Games. Seaton visits the Onewheel cross competition at Golden Peak and shows off the device’s capabilities.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
Trending In: On The Hill
Trending Sitewide
- Sheriff seeking three men speeding from the area of latest Vail Valley wildland fire, as the fire started
- Wildland fire touched off near Wolcott gun range, blaze engulfed 150 acres in a few hours in windy, dry conditions
- Avon woman stabbed five times, suspect spotted with blood on his hands, pool of blood outside his door, police say
- Traffic Incident: I70 westbound near East Vail now open
- Sleeper upsets in Onewheel Race for the Rail at GoPro Mountain Games