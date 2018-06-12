 VIDEO: Onewheel Race for the Rail coverage by Taylor Seaton | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Onewheel Race for the Rail coverage by Taylor Seaton

VIDEO: Professional skier and Steadman Clinic patient Taylor Seaton fills in as guest host on the Vail Daily’s On the Hill, taking viewers for a ride at the GoPro Mountain Games. Seaton visits the Onewheel cross competition at Golden Peak and shows off the device’s capabilities.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute