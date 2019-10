WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte enjoys a snowskate run at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, which claimed first resort to open for the 2019-20 ski season in North America on Friday. A-Basin was able to open briefly on Friday evening to earn the claim after nearby competitor Keystone Resort announced earlier in the day that they would open on Saturday. LaConte is riding a Ram from Hovland Snowskates.

