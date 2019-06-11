VIDEO: Pro surfer Kai Lenny finds the waves in Vail

WATCH: Kai Lenny is known for hitting huge waves and setting records in hydrofoil races, but many didn’t know he’s also whitewater curious. Vail Daily reporter John LaConte caught up with the world-class waterman at the GoPro Mountain Games, where they discussed fitness, whitewater and waves, and, of course, snowboarding.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute