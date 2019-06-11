 VIDEO: Pro surfer Kai Lenny finds the waves in Vail | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Pro surfer Kai Lenny finds the waves in Vail

On The Hill | June 11, 2019

John LaConte
John LaConte

jlaconte@vaildaily.com

WATCH: Kai Lenny is known for hitting huge waves and setting records in hydrofoil races, but many didn’t know he’s also whitewater curious. Vail Daily reporter John LaConte caught up with the world-class waterman at the GoPro Mountain Games, where they discussed fitness, whitewater and waves, and, of course, snowboarding.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute

GoPro Mountain Games
See more