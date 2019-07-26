 VIDEO: Protecting Eagle County’s only native trout | VailDaily.com

On The Hill | July 26, 2019

John LaConte

WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte reports from Abrams Creek in Gypsum where the Buckhorn Valley neighborhood has worked out an arrangement with Trout Unlimited to protect a rare species of cutthroat trout. The Abrams trout is the Eagle River watershed’s only native trout, and has managed to survive a ditch diversion which created low-water conditions in the creek for more than 100 years.

