VIDEO: Protecting Eagle County’s only native trout

WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte reports from Abrams Creek in Gypsum where the Buckhorn Valley neighborhood has worked out an arrangement with Trout Unlimited to protect a rare species of cutthroat trout. The Abrams trout is the Eagle River watershed’s only native trout, and has managed to survive a ditch diversion which created low-water conditions in the creek for more than 100 years.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute