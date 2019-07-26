VIDEO: Protecting Eagle County’s only native trout
WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte reports from Abrams Creek in Gypsum where the Buckhorn Valley neighborhood has worked out an arrangement with Trout Unlimited to protect a rare species of cutthroat trout. The Abrams trout is the Eagle River watershed’s only native trout, and has managed to survive a ditch diversion which created low-water conditions in the creek for more than 100 years.
On The Hill
Vail Daily reporter John LaConte reports from Abrams Creek in Gypsum where the Buckhorn Valley neighborhood has worked out an arrangement with Trout Unlimited to…